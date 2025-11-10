When the government shut down several weeks ago, I had low expectations that Democrats would get much out of it substantively. In my experience with government shutdowns, the party asking for something beyond simply funding the government — in this case, the Democrats, with their ask to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies — never got what they wanted. But that was usually because the public blamed them for the shutdown, and as the consequences of the shutdown piled up, the pressure grew on that party to give up and bring the shutdown to an end. In this case, for a variety of reasons — the reasonableness of the Democrats’ demand, Trump’s clear disdain for the proper functioning of government and government workers, and sustained and effective messaging from a number of Democrats — the public firmly blamed Trump and Republicans for the shutdown. That gave the Democrats unique leverage to push for their substantive goals.

In that context, the shutdown-ending deal that 8 Senate Democrats blessed today was a major disappointment. It secures a future Senate vote on extending ACA subsidies — one that will surely go nowhere because it requires 13 Senate Republicans to support it (not happening), and would then require a Republican House to take up the bill and pass it (not happening). There will be no relief for the millions of people who had relied on the ACA subsidies to stop their health insurance costs from spiking.

The deal also does nothing to address the issue I wrote about a few weeks ago: the GOP pattern of breaking bipartisan government funding agreements and refusing to fund the things they don’t like. The deal includes none of the weaker fixes Democrats had originally proposed for this problem, let alone the stronger ones I argued were necessary to actually address the problem.

The named Democratic “wins” in the deal are thin gruel. Other than the show vote on ACA subsidies that will go nowhere, the main elements of the deal are: A continuing resolution through January 30 alongside a set of new government funding bills for certain parts of the government: The new bills presumably have some Democratic priorities in them, but see my point above: there’s still nothing that stops the GOP from just ignoring those priorities as they have for other Democratic funding priorities. “Fully funding SNAP”: I will admit I have no idea what this means. The SNAP (food stamps) program is what is known as mandatory spending. That means Congress sets the eligibility rules for the program and the rules for calculating the size of the benefits a person receives based on their personal characteristics, and then the amount of money needed to fulfill those obligations is allocated automatically. (This is distinct from discretionary spending, where Congress says a particular program gets $X in funding this fiscal year.) Maybe there is something here I am missing, but this just seems like another way of saying that they’re reopening the government, which ensures that people will get the SNAP benefits they were entitled to. That’s a good thing, but it’s not a separate “win” beyond reopening the government. Reversing Trump’s shutdown reductions in force (RIFs): Trump and his Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought fired several thousand government employees at the beginning of the shutdown. Those firings (or RIFs, as they are called in government parlance) were summarily blocked by a federal court, which then extended its opinion to prevent the Administration from doing any further RIFs during the shutdown. While I am glad the shutdown deal will quickly and formally reinstate the employees that were fired during the shutdown, it appears that is where the legal process was heading anyway.

From my perspective, the shutdown deal was particularly perplexing because the Democrats clearly had Trump on tilt. (In poker, a player is on tilt when they lose a few hands and then start making increasingly poor decisions out of frustration or a desire to win back what they’ve lost.) The shutdown had driven down his ratings, and he blamed it for the sweeping GOP losses in the elections on Tuesday. He was making futile calls for the Republicans to eliminate the filibuster in the Senate, which were dividing his caucus. He appeared to be floating some new healthcare plans, all of which would remind people of his brutally unpopular effort in 2017 to repeal the ACA. He was obsessing over his new White House ballroom at a time when people were losing SNAP benefits. The last thing you want to do is leave the poker table when your opponent is on tilt — that’s when you have a chance to win the biggest pots. And yet that’s what the Democrats did. Share

I noted in an earlier post that the driving force behind the historically low rating of the Democratic Party was disapproval of the Party by Democrats. A significant chunk of Democrats felt like the Party was just not fighting hard enough against Trump and the Republican agenda. Those sentiments improved over the course of the shutdown, as those Democrats started to feel better again about their party. This weak deal will surely send those numbers down again. While a dip in the party’s ratings in November 2025 doesn’t necessarily spell doom for the party during the midterms a year later, it’s not great for fundraising, organizing, and other things the party will need now to have a good midterm outcome.

Politics is a repeat player game. Republicans now know that they can hold out — even when forced to defend an unpopular position — and Democrats will cave without having to give anything up. While this shutdown deal potentially tees up another shutdown faceoff early next year, when the continuing resolution expires, why would the GOP take seriously the idea that Democrats would use that leverage to actually extract meaningful concessions? Democrats were at the point of maximum leverage this week, fresh off shellacking the GOP across the country thanks to their relentless focus on healthcare costs and the unpopular GOP agenda. They still caved. It’s all downhill from here.