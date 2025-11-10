The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
Nov 10Edited

Which Democrats are making these horrendous decisions? Schumer? Jefferies? Whoever they are, they need to be ousted immediately by the more aggressive Dems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Mike Fellman's avatar
Mike Fellman
Nov 11

I respectfully disagree. Affordability issues are just Baumol's cost disease combined with income and wealth inequality.

https://open.substack.com/pub/precon/p/explainer-home-prices-and-baumols?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4uiw0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bharat Ramamurti
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture