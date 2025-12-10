The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Conversation with David Shor of Blue Rose Research

What public opinion tells us about AI, affordability, and more
Bharat Ramamurti's avatar
David Shor's avatar
Bharat Ramamurti
and
David Shor
Dec 10, 2025

If you missed it, I spoke with

David Shor
yesterday. David works at Blue Rose Research, a data science firm that helps gather information about public opinion for Democrats. (You might have heard him on the Ezra Klein podcast shortly after the 2024 election.) We talked about the public’s views on AI, the tough challenge of responding to the public’s concerns about affordability, and some broader questions about when politicians need to be sensitive to polling data and when they can try to shape public opinion instead. I hope you’ll check it out.

Get more from Bharat Ramamurti in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bharat Ramamurti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture