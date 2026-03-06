The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Colbert's avatar
Matt Colbert
3d

Love this. As far as the political argument, the trickiest part would be selling a tax on "unrealized capital gains". Everybody thinks (wrongly) that they're a billionaire in the making and assumes that a wealth tax will someday apply to them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bharat Ramamurti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture