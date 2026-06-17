The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

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Lindsey's avatar
Lindsey
Jun 17

Yes - we need to form a strong vision for what kind of future we want! Then we need to share that vision with our fellow citizens, listen to their ideas, and engage in a healthy debate about the future we hope to create together. This is a brilliant post - thank you, Bharat.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
3h

We need a more representative democracy with proportional representation (if a party gets 30% of the vote, it gets 30% of the seats). It would end gerrymandering and elect more diverse representatives! It would be a great path toward a healthy multi-ethnic democracy.

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