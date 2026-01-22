The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Jacobson's avatar
Brent Jacobson
1d

It does seem completely arbitrary. Are they just protecting their own wallets? Are the other committees just protecting the little people they don’t give a damn about? Does Congress have any power or not? The supremes seem to just want to cut it down to two branches. And Congress doesn’t seem to have a problem with that so long as they can keep their cushy jobs with their gerrymandered districts. What a mess.

Reply
Share
Jason Christian's avatar
Jason Christian
1d

Dang if I ain't done found me a seam of pure gold staff work. Thanks for the pointer, Jared.

Things that Work: California's initiative in carbon-banking forests management. and how it helps the Trump-Proofing. I'll comment in a better place on how this impacts the wealth .

I got to my technical economics from my original passion for critical political economy. I am in the high-priviledge tail of many distributions. Like my daughter pointed out, the guys selling off the Joad's little plot of land in the opening of Grapes of Wrath worked for my grandfather.

As a tease, the secret ingredient in natural-resources practice in California these days is presence "at the table" of representatives of the American Indian sovereignty.

I am a native of the settler community of Loyalton. We have the extraordinary fortune to live in the super-ancient territory of the Washoe. Our forebears cut down the Washoe Forests, in the employ of urban capital, in London, New York, Minneapolis, and above all San Francisco. Our place tribe, the Washoe Tribe of California and Nevada, and their neighbors and cousins of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, have been our communities' strong if quiet allies, as together with our partners in California's Natural Resources Agency we innovate our way back to the garden.

The main thing wrong with us loggers, incluownding our Indian coworkers, is that there ain't enough of us, and those of us who do have some of the training and experience to address our challenges have all kinds of challenges of our own.

Washoe Forests Carbon Bank. Si se puede. Venceremos!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bharat Ramamurti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture