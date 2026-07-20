The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

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Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
Jul 20

I’m totally for this, but I have zero confidence that a Democratic administration will have the courage to do it.

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Jack Duggan's avatar
Jack Duggan
5d

Let's start with the East Wing, a public asset he tore to the ground without permission. Then let's audit the books about the rebuild. That alone should bankrupt the clown.

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