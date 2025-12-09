The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Suma
3d

Your review would have gone further, IMHO, by pointing out that both UBI and a path to contribution have value. A person may fluctuate between those as a matter of planned and unplanned events in a lifetime. Did the survey ask users what they would want if disabled, for example? Without testing/surveying every boundary condition (and the people already living at those boundary conditions) we are stuck reimagining another world that isn’t going to work.

Further, I haven’t looked at the Trade Act retraining data yet, but a regulated path to work in this scenario sounds a bit 1984. Interests can very much equal a path to contribution. We are wired to contribute, contribution is helping. We cannot regulate contribution through interests or work. One finds both contentment and genius in the quiet moments not in structures, especially mandated ones. And yet both contentment and genius lead to deep contribution and a reasonable world.

Something is off about this data.

Taylor Small's avatar
Taylor Small
16h

Great post. Two questions/thoughts I walk away with:

1) "Most want AI tools and any AI-related profits to be broadly and equitably shared" - does this imply that we would be taxing the AI companies/developers/creators more than a normal business? This would need to be done thoughtfully and in a global context, as it could cause those AI companies/developers/creators to move elsewhere, thus shrinking the (taxable) pie. 100% of $0 is still $0.

2) A bigger theme here is the innate human desire to have purpose, and many people align their purpose closely with their 9-5 job. Perhaps it would be wise for both parties to put "jobs" front and center in their messaging in the upcoming election cycles.

