The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Kevin Erickson
Nov 25

This is all very well-expressed. I'd add that there can be instances where the tradeoffs work out in a way that's so compelling that permanent price controls can be considered. Zohran mentioned price caps on FIFA resale in his campaign, and artists and independent venues have pursued such policies for concerts in states--for example, DC's city council is currently considering the RESALE Act. These kind of price controls are already common in the rest of the world. Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, France, Poland, Norway, Portugal, Japan, Australia, and Brazil have some version of them and it's generally working as intended.

Here the supply of tickets for an individual show is fixed, so the tradeoffs are really just about allocation (very wealthy people can't automatically buy their way into high-demand events anymore, but everyday fans have a better shot at scoring tickets at face value) and an end to extractive practices, most often by third parties with no involvement in the event. That does deter investment in extractive business models, but it can still allow for healthy competition in a secondary market with a more limited range of action, more oriented toward better serving artists and fans rather than extracting as much wealth as possible away from them.

It's an easy win for affordability, for small business, and for labor; it just requires the political courage to stand up to the predatory resale industry.

Brent Jacobson
Nov 19

You’ve convinced me. I’m curious about the political impact. Most of the housing shortage issues are in blue states. What’s the potential benefit in the purple states? I live in Georgia, where I wouldn’t expect a benefit since we don’t have a problem with allowing sprawl. Would it have an important impact in PA or WI? If Affordability is going to be a winning message for Democrats, it has to win the swing states.

