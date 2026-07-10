I had the chance to spend about two years working with Tim Wu during my time at the National Economic Council. Our conversation covered our work on competition policy during the Biden Administration, the future of the tech industry, and Tim’s proposed reforms.
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My Conversation with Tim Wu, Columbia Law Professor and Author of The Age of Extraction
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