The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

My Conversation with Tim Wu, Columbia Law Professor and Author of The Age of Extraction

Bharat Ramamurti's avatar
Tim Wu's avatar
Bharat Ramamurti and Tim Wu

I had the chance to spend about two years working with Tim Wu during my time at the National Economic Council. Our conversation covered our work on competition policy during the Biden Administration, the future of the tech industry, and Tim’s proposed reforms.

Thanks for reading The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bharat Ramamurti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture