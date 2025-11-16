My New York Times Op-Ed
Revisiting affordability and price controls
Stanford economist Neale Mahoney and I published an op-ed in the New York Times this morning. It builds on the “affordability conundrum” I wrote about last week after election day. It argues that targeted price controls, alongside aggressive measures to boost the supply of things like housing and clean energy, may be the least worst option out of the cost-of-living crisis we’re facing. You can check it out here.
