I recently participated in a debate about whether to break up Big Tech firms. I argued that we should, along with Matt Stoller (who writes the Big newsletter on Substack). Our opponents were Geoffrey Manne from the International Center for Law & Economics and Jennifer Huddleston from the Cato Institute. The video of the hour-long debate is available here.

It was a great discussion that covered our history of breaking up big firms in the US, a comparison of our approach to Europe’s approach, empirical research on the economic impacts of breaking up firms, and much more. In the end, a majority of the in-person audience agreed that we should break up these firms, but our opponents managed to persuade a slightly larger share of previously undecided audience-members to support their position.

I suspect our opponents’ most persuasive arguments were about the potential harm to the consumer experience if we broke up big firms. They cast doubt on whether Amazon could offer two-day shipping if they were broken up, or whether the Google experience would suffer if Google Maps were separated from Google Search. I wish I had spent more time rebutting those points because there are plenty of ways to break up big firms that would enhance the consumer experience. (In fact, one of the core arguments for more competition is that it forces innovations that improve the consumer experience.)

But I think this will remain the key stumbling block for any actual national effort to break up these firms. No matter how distrustful the public is of Big Tech firms and their leadership, they will want reassurance that their day-to-day experience with these products would not suffer if the firms are broken up. This should be a key area of focus for proponents of big tech breakup.