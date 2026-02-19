Earlier this week, I had the chance to join Jay Caspian Kang and Tyler Austin Harper on their weekly podcast, Time to Say Goodbye! Jay and Tyler wanted to discuss the piece on online sports betting that Anuraag Routray and I wrote last week. If you’re interested, you can give it a listen here, starting at about the one-hour mark:

In our conversation, I speculated that the growth of online sports betting — along with other speculative activities, like crypto trading — might be correlated with growing inequality in the US. My argument was that as inequality worsens, people turn more to get-rich-quick schemes to try to reach the levels of wealth they seem around them, and that seem otherwise unattainable through conventional economic activities. I noted in the conversation that I hadn’t dug into that connection deeply, but it made some intuitive sense.

I was curious so I did some research and it turns out there is empirical evidence of this phenomenon. This 2017 paper, for example, concludes that:

[M]ore unequal outcomes lead people to perceive that they need more resources to be satisfied. Higher perceived needs, in turn, motivate greater risk taking to meet those needs. Results of three experiments and an analysis of large-scale internet search data supported the proposed account. Results suggest that inequality may promote a range of poor outcomes, in part, by increasing risky behavior.

Similarly, this 2008 paper conducted experiments about state lottery participation and concluded that “participants were more likely to purchase lottery tickets when they were primed to perceive that their own income was low relative to an implicit standard.”

Look at where things stand today in the US. Wealth inequality has never been more severe. The share of income that goes to labor is at a record low. And at the same time we see a rise in speculative activity: as we noted before, half of men between the ages of 18 and 49 have an active online sports betting account; about one-in-seven adults owns some crypto, with disproportionately higher rates among men under 50; and about 8% of the American adults participate in multi-level marketing schemes, disproportionately women.

Inequality has many pernicious effects on our society. The growing attraction of get-rich-quick schemes — which lead far more often to financial ruin than actual wealth — is one of them. That’s just one reason why addressing ever-increasing inequality is the biggest policy challenge of our time.