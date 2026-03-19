The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

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Taylor Small's avatar
Taylor Small
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Love the idea. Expanding SBA loans to include a broader employee ownership option would be great. Tactically, there needs to be a transition plan where the previous owner is held accountable for transferring their "know how" and developing documented standard operating procedures for this to work at scale to ensure the sustainable success of the business transfers.

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