The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nate Weisberg's avatar
Nate Weisberg
2d

whats the link to watch?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bharat Ramamurti
Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
2dEdited

I am frankly disgusted by Governor Newsom‘s opposition to this tax. He claims that California would lose significant future income tax receipts if these 200 bastards left the state. I have yet to see any justification for this claim so I did my own research. Simple Googling reveals that estimates of lost tax revenue each year would be of order $100 million. Then I Googled the total income tax receipts in recent years, which are between $80-$100 billion. Do the math.

If my “research” is flawed, someone please correct.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bharat Ramamurti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture