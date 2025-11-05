Yesterday’s elections were a big win for Democrats—and for price controls.

You have probably read about Zohran Mamdani’s proposal to “freeze the rent” in New York City. His full-throated embrace of that idea helped cement his image as the affordability candidate, which pushed him past several more established candidates in the primary and general elections. But did you know that New Jersey’s new Governor-to-be, Mikie Sherril—an avowed moderate—also ran on price controls as part of an impressive victory? Here’s her full proposal to freeze utility rates, which includes this key portion:

Despite running as a Democrat following an incumbent, two-term Democrat who had presided over sharp utility rate increases, Sherill was able to parlay her utility freeze proposal into a strong lead over her GOP opponent on energy costs and the cost of living overall:

These types of price control proposals are consistently popular with voters across the political spectrum. Recall that Kamala Harris’ price gouging proposal on groceries—a nod toward the concept of price caps—was the best polling economic proposal in the 2024 presidential election:

But the only thing that rivals the voters’ love for price controls is economists’ hate for them. Most economists will tell you that price controls will lead to less supply, which will exacerbate affordability in the long run and potentially lead to shortages. And price controls can be difficult to implement—the Mamdani rent freeze, the Sherrill utility freeze, and the Harris price gouging proposals were all criticized as infeasible for various reasons.

I think some of these critiques are overblown, but there is solid empirical evidence that price controls alone will likely worsen affordability in the long run by reducing supply. So did candidates like Mamdani and Sherrill make a mistake campaigning on price controls? Will their efforts backfire now that they actually have to try to follow through on their campaign promises?

I don’t think so. I think they have taken the best available path through what I have begun to call the affordability conundrum.

The Affordability Conundrum

I remember a meeting I had in the White House in 2022 with a group of tenants. They had come to talk about the huge annual rent increases they were facing. Some described how they would need to give up their apartments and squeeze in with other family members. Others laid out the sacrifices they would need to make—cutting back on school clothes for their kids or trips to the grocery store—to accommodate a 15% increase in their rent. They then turned to me to hear what the administration could do to help them.

I started to explain the Biden Administration housing plan, which focused mainly on using tax credits to promote building or rehabbing more than 2 million new housing units. I watched as they grew more and more frustrated. Even if more housing supply might reduce rents in the next few years, what were we trying to do to help them right now? Cheaper rents in a few years did nothing to address the hardship they faced next month when they had to either swallow a big jump in their monthly rental payment or give up their apartment.

I’m sure candidates like Mamdani and Sherrill encountered similar dynamics on the trail. And it gets at the real difficulty addressing urgent cost-of-living issues—the affordability conundrum I mentioned earlier:

The high cost of housing, child care, utilities, and other necessities is often (though not always) driven by inadequate supply.

While the best long-term solution might be increasing the supply of those things, that can often take a long time, which is frustrating for voters who want immediate relief.

Demand-side support (e.g., government subsidies for working-class people to buy these essentials) can theoretically offer immediate relief, but will push prices up if the supply side issues are not addressed (because it produces more demand chasing still constrained supply). And as prices rise, the subsidy becomes less helpful to the people who were supposed to benefit from it.

That leaves a couple of viable short-term solutions: price controls, and in some cases, direct government provision of the expensive items at a reasonable price. People can raise any number of ideological or practical objections about these types of solutions, but they are, to my eye, the only ones that can offer relief on the timeline that voters are demanding.

Look at Mexico. The incumbent party there pursued exactly this strategy as they tackled the global post-COVID inflation surge: they negotiated voluntary price caps with major grocery chains on consumer staples and capped fuel prices via subsidies to their state-owned oil company. And they were one of very few incumbent parties to survive the 2024 elections in good standing. The presidential candidate representing the incumbent party, Claudia Sheinbaum, won by 30 points in 2024. She’s now topping 70 percent approval in many polls.

It would be political malpractice for candidates not to campaign on these popular solutions to voters’ top concern. But it is good both politically and substantively to pair these proposals with longer-term supply side measures—both because more supply is the sustainable long-term solution and to account for the likely negative impact on supply from the short-term price control. To their credit, both Mandani and Sherrill did so: with Mamdani proposing a set of measures to build new affordable housing units in New York City, and Sherrill proposing policies to increase energy availability.

This is the winning formula for both campaigning and governing. With inflation stuck at around 3% annually, and the cost of living still topping the list of voter concerns, candidates should follow the Mamdani-Sherrill model in the coming midterms. Ignore the snide comments from economists and the hostile Washington Post editorials and show voters you take their desire for immediate relief seriously.