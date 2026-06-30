The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

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Ron Bravenec's avatar
Ron Bravenec
Jun 30Edited

Best explanation of the “rationale“ for the disparate decisions yet, Bharat!

To summarize, financial benefit of the wealthy over the regular guy.

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