The 2028 presidential election is still three years away. But if potential Democratic presidential candidates and the party are not careful now, they could lock themselves into commitments that could derail the next Democratic presidency and shatter any hopes of permanent progressive reform.

If a Democrat wins the presidency in 2028, they likely will have an ambitious spending agenda to address the cost of living and other economic issues. Maybe it will be investments in affordable housing supply and down payment assistance. Or Medicare for All, a Medicare buy-in, or some other kind of public option to drive down health insurance costs. Or universal pre-K, free child care, or restoring a fully refundable child tax credit that slashes child poverty rates. Or some combination of all of them.

But let’s also assume this candidate campaigns on three basic promises that are probably considered no-brainers by most current Democratic presidential contenders:

I will reverse Trump’s harmful cuts to Medicaid and SNAP;

I will ensure all new spending is offset with new tax revenue to avoid further increasing the deficit;

I will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.

That is the ticking time bomb awaiting the next Democratic president. Because while these three commitments may seem innocuous, they would put a Democratic president on the hook for raising $3-4 trillion in tax revenue over the standard ten-year budget window—before they can dedicate a dollar to any of their other agenda items. Given the struggles recent Democratic presidents have experienced trying to persuade Congress to enact even a fraction of that amount of new revenue, attempting to deliver on these three commitments would likely hijack a new Democratic president’s agenda and preclude major progress on any of their other spending priorities.

In this piece, I will run through the relevant history, explain the grim math a potential Democratic president will face as they take office in 2029, and describe how decisions Democrats make now and during the 2028 campaign either can give them more flexibility or lock them into positions that will almost certainly cripple their chances of advancing their own affirmative economic agenda.

The Relevant History

If a Democrat wins in 2028, President Trump will have left them a full plate of fiscal issues to clean up.

First, a bit of background. Republicans love enacting short-term tax cuts and daring Democrats to vote against extending them when they are scheduled to expire. In 2001 and 2003, President George W. Bush passed large cuts to income taxes, estate taxes, and investment taxes that largely favored the wealthy but also provided benefits to working-class households. The cuts were set to expire at the end of 2010. As a result, when President Obama won in 2008, he had to contend with the fact that he would be raising taxes on the middle class if he let those tax cuts expire. He ultimately passed a straight two-year extension of all the tax cuts in 2010, and then cut a deal in 2012 to permanently extend tax cuts for the bottom 98% of households (those making about $450,000 a year or less) while letting most cuts for the top 2% expire and return to pre-2001 levels.

President Trump followed the same playbook. In 2017, his tax bill included permanent cuts to corporate taxes and a bevy of short-term cuts to individual taxes that largely benefitted the richest households. Those individual tax cuts were scheduled to expire at the end of 2025. Fortunately for Trump (and unfortunately for Democrats), complete Republican control of Congress and the presidency in 2025 allowed them to permanently extend nearly all of those expiring cuts as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) that passed earlier this year on party lines.

Unsatisfied with pocketing all of those tax cuts, Trump and the Republicans enacted even more short-term tax cuts in OBBBA, like “no tax on tips,” “no tax on overtime,” a deduction for auto-loan interest, and a more generous state and local tax (SALT) deduction. These provisions are slated to expire at the end of 2028 or 2029. Barring congressional action to extend these provisions before Trump’s term ends—which is unlikely—the winner of the 2028 presidential election will have to contend with these expiring provisions in their first year in office.

Some people making under $400,000 pay lower taxes because of these expiring provisions. Therefore, if a Democratic president were to let them expire entirely in 2029, it would seem to violate a pledge to avoid raising taxes on people making under $400,000. Put another way: a commitment not to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 is effectively a commitment to extend most of these expiring Trump tax cuts in 2029.

Then there is the spending side of the equation. The Republicans also enacted massive cuts to Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), and other programs in the OBBBA. The SNAP cuts take effect next year and the Medicaid cuts are likely to start in 2027. To date, Democrats have been united in decrying these cuts and calling for their reversal. If a Democratic candidate pledges to reverse these cuts—and pledges to ensure that spending increases are offset by new tax revenue—then they are effectively on the hook for enacting new revenue that equals the cost of restoring these benefits.

The Ugly Math

So how do these commitments add up? David Kamin, my former White House colleague and current NYU Law tax professor, has written a great piece that covers this question. In the chart below, David projects the annual cost of various policy changes across the 2031-35 period:

What does this mean?

Reversing Trump’s harmful cuts to Medicaid and SNAP alone will cost $200 billion a year, or ~$2 trillion over ten years .

Extending the expiring provisions in the OBBBA will cost $160 billion a year, or ~$1.6 trillion over ten years.

Doing both would cost $360 billion a year, or ~$3.6 trillion over ten years.

This is a conservative estimate of the potential cleanup a Democratic president might face in 2029. They would also be under pressure to reverse Trump-era cuts to student aid programs and clean energy incentives. That would add another $80 billion a year in revenue obligations. And if, as expected, Congress does not pass a long-term extension of the ACA tax credits under Trump, then there might be pressure on a Democratic president in 2029 to reinstate those credits if they don’t have a conflicting healthcare plan. That would be another $40 billion annually.

This calculation also ignores Trump’s tariffs. If the tariffs survive the Supreme Court and largely remain in place through the end of Trump’s term, a Democratic president pledging to reverse those tariffs—and offset the revenue impact—would be on the hook for another $270 billion a year in new revenue.

To recap:

Restoring Trump-era cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, and extending expiring Trump tax cuts benefiting people making under $400,000 a year, would require $360 billion in new annual revenue.

Doing those two things and fixing Trump-era policy on student loan programs, clean energy tax credits, and ACA tax credits would require a total of $480 billion in new annual revenue.

Doing all those things and repealing Trump’s tariffs (while offsetting the revenue impact) would require $750 billion in new annual revenue.

Even the narrowest version of this would be enormous political lift. In the Biden Administration, we proposed tax hikes on the rich and corporations that would have brought in several hundred billion dollars in annual revenue. But under pressure from centrists—particularly Senators Manchin and Sinema—we ended up enacting only two new taxes: a stock buyback tax and a corporate minimum tax, which were projected at the time to bring in roughly $30 billion/year in new revenue. Covering the cost of reversing Medicaid/SNAP cuts and extending “middle-class” tax cuts would require the next Democratic president to enact more than ten times that amount in new revenue.

Here is another chart from David that underscores the depth of the challenge on the revenue side:

This is a complicated chart so let me summarize it. Remember, we’re looking for a minimum of $360 billion a year in new revenue to cover the narrowest form of Trump cleanup.

Reversing all the new Trump tax cuts in the OBBBA except those affecting people making under $400,000 would raise $320 billion a year. You might think that’s a pretty good start given every Democrat voted against the OBBBA. But the sad truth is that reversing these tax cuts will probably be harder than it seems. Benefits for passthrough entities and certain corporate tax cuts, like the accelerated depreciation benefit, have fans among Democrats and may be difficult to repeal in their entirety, if at all. History also shows that rolling back estate tax cuts can be more challenging than anticipated. I’d say that the only near-certainty is the $90 billion/year in revenue from reversing cuts to the top income tax rate, with the other reversals ranging from probable to unlikely. If history is any guide, generating ~$200 billion/year in revenue from OBBBA reversals would be optimistic.

If one were able to generate ~$200 billion/year revenue from various OBBBA reversals, that would still leave another $160 billion/year to go. The Biden-era budgets had several revenue raisers that did not affect people making under $400,000 a year. A Democratic president in 2029 would need to persuade Congress to enact several of them to raise that additional $160 billion in annual revenue. For example, they could reach that goal by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and tacking on some other income tax increases on high earners. But recall that a Democratic Congress refused to enact each of these measures in 2021 and 2022 under political pressure from the rich and corporate interests.

To reiterate: a potential Democratic president in 2029 would have to raise all this revenue just to offset the cost of reversing harmful Trump-era cuts and extending expiring provisions affecting households making under $400,000. It would be an extraordinarily difficult political undertaking—and that’s before getting to a single dollar for that president’s affirmative agenda.

Key Takeaways

If you’ve made it through all these charts and numbers, congratulations. I hope you can see the extent of the challenge awaiting a potential Democratic president in 2029. No Democrat is going to want their entire economic legacy to be that they merely reversed Trump’s Medicaid and SNAP cuts and extended the bulk of his tax policy. Yet political commitments and basic revenue math may make that outcome inevitable.

How can the party avoid that outcome? First, Democrats must maximize options for raising as much tax revenue as possible. If you care about housing investments, or paid family leave, or free child care, or ending child poverty, then you need to care about revenue. We’ve seen across multiple Democratic presidencies that new spending proposals often languish not because the party disagrees on the need for the spending, but because the party can’t agree on enough new revenue to offset the new spending. As I explained above, that dynamic will be heightened in 2029. The party needs to push hard to keep as many revenue-raising options on the table as possible.

Practically, that means:

Selecting congressional and presidential nominees who support raising significant amounts of revenue: As we sit here today, there are competitive Democratic primaries for several House and Senate seats. Democratic primary voters should push congressional candidates hard on their willingness to enact new revenue, and look warily at candidates who appear shaky on the issue. And, of course, the same goes for a the Democratic presidential primary in 2028.

Staying strong on full repeal of all OBBBA tax cuts for corporations and wealthy households: The OBBBA is unpopular, and unlikely to contribute much to economic growth. By contrast, raising taxes on the rich and corporations is very popular. It should be a layup for Democrats to repeal OBBBA’s tax benefits for corporations and the wealthy in full. If they won’t repeal certain OBBBA provisions, they will either have to find other revenue sources or forgo new spending. Party leaders should emphasize that there’s likely to be a direct tradeoff between refusing to repeal certain OBBBA elements and enacting other core economic agenda items. Said another way: as a Democrat, do you really want to protect $30 billion/year in estate tax benefits for wealthy households if that means losing $30 billion/year in benefits for low-income children?

Putting as many new revenue options on the table as possible: We entered the Biden Administration with dozens of potential ways of raising new revenue. If you had asked me at the beginning of the administration which measures were most likely to get enacted, a buyback tax and a corporate minimum tax would have been near the bottom of my list. But those happened to be the ones that skirted Senator Manchin’s and Senator Sinema’s objections. The political process is unpredictable and the goal is to have as many live options as possible before the options start getting rejected because of idiosyncratic political objections from different politicians. That’s why Democrats should not just stand pat with the revenue options in the Obama and Biden budgets. I hope members spend time developing and promoting more new revenue ideas so the party starts with the broadest set of options when it next has a policymaking window.

Even a robust effort to maximize revenue may not generate a revenue package that covers Trump-era cleanup, extending expiring tax cuts, and an affirmative economic agenda. As explained above, that would require raising revenue on a far larger scale than ever before. That leads to another another conclusion: Democrats should ditch the pledge to avoid tax hikes on anyone making under $400,000/year because it locks them in to extending Trump’s expiring tax cuts.

Let’s look back at the original list of three commitments that get Democrats in this bind in the first place:

I will reverse Trump’s harmful cuts to Medicaid and SNAP

I will ensure all new spending is offset with new tax revenue to avoid further increasing the deficit

I will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.

I think the first two commitments are non-negotiable. The party is firmly behind reversing Trump’s Medicaid and SNAP cuts, and doing so will help improve the financial and physical wellbeing of millions of people. And while some candidates may want to avoid firm commitments on offsetting new spending with new revenue, it is highly unlikely that a Democratic Congress will approve permanent, non-emergency spending without raising an equivalent amount of revenue. This was the operative standard under the Biden Administration and the deficit situation has only gotten worse since then because of Trump and the GOP’s deficit-busting tax cuts.

The third commitment—the $400,000 pledge—is where candidates should leave the door open. I recognize there is some political value in these types of pledges. But as explained above, a commitment not to raise taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year is effectively a commitment to extend nearly all of Trump’s expiring tax cuts. If voters absorb that fact, I imagine more of them will see the folly in making such a pledge. “I’m not making any pledges that would require extending Donald Trump’s tax policies” should be a potent line, especially in a Democratic primary. Moreover, Democratic candidates can justifiably argue that a family making $400,000 is not middle class by any reasonable definition, and any politician claiming they are protecting the middle class with the pledge is actually wildly out of touch.

In place of extending these tax cuts, Democrats can advocate for measures that are better designed. To take one example, “no tax on tips” helps some workers but not others with the same level of income. It benefits the server but not the cashier; the blackjack dealer but not the retail worker. Democrats can push for a higher minimum wage, cracking down on wage theft, and reforming scheduling practices so service workers of all types get better pay and more certainty and predictability. There may be similar, better-designed alternatives for the other expiring Trump provisions as well.

It may seem premature to start thinking about the policymaking world in 2029. Believe me, I recognize we have a long way to go to get through the next three years of the Trump presidency. But decisions a party makes years in advance can dictate outcomes when they next have opportunities to make policy, and I would hate to see another opportunity to make permanent progressive reform squandered because of poor planning and short-sighted commitments.