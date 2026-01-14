The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martita Murphy's avatar
Martita Murphy
3d

Bharat, this is off topic. I am enamored with the piece of art behind you on the 11th hour tonight. Would you be kind enough to tell me what it is? Thanks!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bharat Ramamurti
Martita Murphy's avatar
Martita Murphy
3d

Bharat, this is off topic. I am enamored with the piece of art behind you on the 11th hour tonight. Would you be kind enough to tell me what it is? Thanks!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bharat Ramamurti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture