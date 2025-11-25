I’m on a group text with a few politics-loving friends I grew up with in Massachusetts. A few weeks ago, we were chatting about the California governor’s race when I wrote, somewhat offhandedly, that it was one of the ten most powerful political positions in the world. My claim sparked a debate about whether that was remotely true, and if not, what the most powerful political offices actually were. Hundreds of texts later, the debate rages on.

Since it’s a holiday week, I thought I would try something a little different here at The Bully Pulpit and draw up my full list of the most powerful political offices in the world. This is incredibly nonscientific, but here are the ground rules:

The rankings are based on the office, not the current occupant of the office. It’s about positions, not people. That said, there will be a little fudging to account for the fact that the formal name for certain offices has changed over time (e.g., for the de facto leader of Russia or Saudi Arabia).

The rankings consider political positions only. No businesspeople, academics, writers, artists, or other cultural figures. But they include both elected offices and appointed offices.

The rankings are based on the power of the office today, not historically or based on a projection of influence in the future. I’m sure the Holy Roman Emperor was a very powerful position, but it is not eligible.

So, without further ado, the rankings from 20 to 1.

20. President of Indonesia

We don’t hear much about the Indonesian president in America, but they govern the world’s fourth-largest population and preside over the largest economy in Southeast Asia. They possess a lot of strategically critical natural resources, sit amidst crucial global shipping lanes, and wield geopolitical power via their influential role in ASEAN. A sleeper choice.

19. President of Turkey

Turkey’s president leads a large population and the second-largest military in NATO. They have outsized global influence given the country’s position at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. And while there have been many short-lived Turkish leaders, Erdogan shows one can occupy that role for a long time and make a larger impact as a result.

18. President of South Korea

South Korea’s president leads a high-tech powerhouse with enormous cultural and economic reach. The president also plays a key role in regional security and U.S. alliance strategy, giving the office outsized global influence. But South Korean presidents are limited to a single five-year term, limiting their potential long-term imprint.

17. White House Chief of Staff

The most important staffer and adviser to the Leader of the Free World. They have huge sway over both domestic and foreign affairs and serve as a key liaison with Congress. While it’s largely behind-the-scenes, it is (spoiler alert) by far the most important staffing role in world politics.

16. Prime Minister of Israel

Leader of the first nuclear state on the list. Smaller population and economic footprint but obviously plays a central geopolitical role, giving the PM a disproportionate global role. And with no limit on how long one can serve in the role, it offers a chance for a PM to make a lasting imprint.

15. Supreme Leader of North Korea

Another nuclear power with an outsized military footprint, giving the country significant regional and global influence (albeit because of its ability to threaten regional and global stability). The leader (as the whole “supreme” thing makes clear) also exercises total control over the country, and is subject to no limitation on time in office.

14. President of Brazil

Brazil is not a nuclear power, but it has the region’s biggest economy, largest population, and most abundant natural resources. As such, the president of Brazil exercises significant influence over a variety of international policy, including on climate, agriculture, emerging-market economics, and more. Like the US, the president can serve two consecutive four-year terms, giving the leader nearly a decade in power.

13. Leader of Pakistan

The leader of Pakistan controls a nuclear arsenal and governs the fifth-largest population in the world. They have geopolitical influence given the country’s important strategic position between Asia and the Middle East. But the office slides down the list because it’s not the most durable, long-lasting position: the average Pakistani leader has a very short tenure because of frequent government collapses, dismissals, and coups. The average tenure is less than two years—not much time to make much of an imprint before you’re shown the door.

12. Governor of California

OK, it’s not the top ten but it’s close. California’s governor leads an economy as big as India’s or Germany’s, and a population the size of Canada’s. And because California often sets national and even global standards on everything from climate rules to tech regulation, and the governor often works with significant legislative majorities, they have enormous direct influence on policy within and outside the state’s borders. No control over a military and little direct influence on foreign affairs drops the office down the rankings, but it’s easily the second-most powerful elected office in the United States.

11. Prime Minister of Japan

Japan’s prime minister runs the world’s third-largest economy, which alone makes the job hugely influential in global trade and finance. Add in Japan’s advanced tech base and its central role in the Indo-Pacific alliance network, and the PM becomes one of world’s most geopolitically important leaders. Japan’s circumscribed military presence and lack of influence beyond Asia, as well as the relatively short average tenures of Japanese PMs (~2 years), drops the office down the list despite the country’s economic might.

10. Supreme Leader of Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader controls the region’s most influential military-security apparatus and ultimately calls the shots on nuclear policy and foreign affairs. With a large population, strategic geography, and major fossil-fuel reserves, the role has huge influence in Middle Eastern politics and global energy markets. It’s also not time-limited.

9. Chancellor of Germany

8. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

7. Prime Minister of France

Let’s consider these three roles relative to one another. Germany’s chancellor sits atop Europe’s largest economy and one of the world’s biggest export engines. They clearly wield significant influence in the European Union’s decision-making. But even though they lead a more potent economy than the leaders of the UK and France, and arguably have more influence within Europe, they have somewhat less geopolitical clout—no permanent seat on the UN Security Council, no nuclear weapons, less influence outside of Europe.

The UK is a nuclear state with a potent role in global affairs via the UN and NATO, but Brexit has crimped its influence in Europe and its economic reach. A few decades ago, ranking this role behind the PM of France may have seem unthinkable, but given France’s comparably sized economy, its more potent role in Europe, and its strategic influence in Africa, I think it slots in above the UK.

6. Leader of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s ruler controls the world’s largest proven oil reserves and holds enormous influence over global energy prices. Combined with a major military, a central role in Middle Eastern diplomacy and Islamic leadership, and huge piles of investment money to deploy for both economic and political purposes, the Saudi monarch is arguably the most powerful unelected leader in the world, though I think the role slots in just behind…

5. Chair of the Federal Reserve

This is the most important unelected position on Earth. The Fed Chair is probably the single most influential and relatively unconstrained actor in the global economy, with powerful impact on global inflation, interest rates, and financial markets via both monetary and regulatory authorities. And they typically serve 8+ years in the role. No nuclear arsenal though (as of now, you never know what new powers Congress will delegate to the Fed in the next crisis).

4. Prime Minister of India

Arguably the lowest ranking this role will have given India’s continued ascendancy. In this role, you govern the world’s largest population and fifth-largest economy, and command a potent military and nuclear arsenal. No permanent UN Security Council seat, but massive geopolitical influence given India’s strategic position between China and the West. And while there have been a number of people who only served in the role for a short time, four of India’s prime ministers have served for more than ten years, meaning there can be more time to make a lasting imprint on the country and the world.

3. Leader of Russia

This was the hardest one for me to rank. On the one hand, the leader of Russia commands the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, possesses major energy resources, occupies a seat on the UN Security Council, and exercises massive influence in both Asia and Europe. But its economy is not what it used to be, the military is clearly not as powerful as it once was, and the country is more isolated in the world than before. There’s an argument that the PM of India should be ranked above this, but for now, this feels like a fair ranking given Russia’s lingering sources of economic and political power, as well as the level of direct control the leader has over domestic affairs.

2. Leader of China

1. President of the United States

I think this is a closer call than most people believe. China’s leader commands the world’s second-largest population, second-largest economy, and arguably the second-most powerful military. Relative to the US President, the leader of China tends to stay in office longer (the last four leaders have served 10+ years), has more direct control over government policy and domestic industry, and governs five times as many people.

But ultimately, you can’t beat being the Leader of the Free World. The US president presides over the world’s largest economy and most powerful military, and still has far more influence over global affairs than China’s leader. Barring some massive shifts in economic might or geopolitical influence, POTUS will remain the world’s most powerful political office.

Honorable mentions: US Speaker of the House, US Treasury Secretary, President of Poland, President of the European Central Bank, President of Argentina.

Here’s the condensed list from start to finish:

Thoughts? Quibbles? Additions? Let me know what you think in the comments — and Happy Thanksgiving!