I want to tell you a sad story about how a hopeful, bipartisan healthcare reform effort fell far short of its goals.

For many years, the market for hearing aids wasn’t working. Nearly 40 million Americans suffered from mild-to-moderate hearing loss, but only one-in-seven used hearing aids. The main barrier to uptake was cost: a typical pair of prescription hearing aids cost roughly $5000 and wasn’t covered by health insurance. As a result, many people who would have benefitted from hearing aids didn’t use them, leading to higher rates of social isolation, dementia, and other physical and mental health problems.

In 2017, my old boss, Senator Elizabeth Warren, teamed up with Republican Senator Chuck Grassley to try to address this problem. Their solution was to eliminate the certain requirements for obtaining a hearing aid for mild-to-moderate hearing loss, including the obligations to have a formal medical exam and obtain a prescription. (Hearing aids for more severe hearing loss would still require a prescription.) Those regulatory changes would allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter (OTC) at much lower cost.

Somewhat miraculously, the bill gained support and got tacked onto a much larger piece of legislation that was signed into law by President Trump in 2017. But that was not the end of the story. The law required the FDA to write technical rules governing the new OTC hearing aids before sales could begin, and that languished under the Trump FDA.

When President Biden came into office, he decided to prioritize completing these rules. He gave the FDA a strict deadline in his July 2021 Executive Order on Competition. The FDA met the deadline and finalized the rules quickly, paving the way for OTC sales to begin in October 2022.

As someone who had been invested in this for a long time—first as a staffer for Senator Warren when the bill was written and then as an economic aide to President Biden helping design and implement the Competition EO—it was a thrilling moment. Cutting-edge companies were designing and manufacturing high-quality OTC hearing aids that would retail for a few hundred dollars instead of a few thousand. Major retailers like Best Buy and Walgreens announced plans to sell OTC hearing aids. It felt like we were on track to address a serious problem in the American healthcare system and make life better for millions of people.

That hasn’t happened—yet. Along with Hannah Garden-Monheit and Emma Freer, I published a report last week that looks at where the OTC hearing aid market stands today. The results are grim. Per a recent survey, “only 2% of American adults aged 40 and older with hearing difficulties reported purchasing an OTC hearing aid in the last 6 months, and just 4% may buy one in the next year.” As the report details, high-profile manufacturers entered the market and then pulled out. Some big retailers halted or dramatically curtailed offerings after disappointing sales numbers. Ultimately, regulatory reforms alone have not produced nearly the level of impact we expected.

What went wrong—and how we can still fix it

There are many reasons why OTC uptake has been slow so far. You can read pages 11-12 of our report for the full summary, but there are four main causes:

A lot of consumers aren’t fully comfortable buying a medical device over the counter for several hundred dollars, even if that represents a huge cost savings relative to a prescription device. Even though they don’t need to get a medical consult and a fitting anymore, many still want one.

Retailers have found it hard to sell OTC hearing aids in part because of consumer concerns and because it requires significant resources and store space to sell them effectively.

Standard Medicare coverage, TRICARE, and VA coverage, as well as most private insurance plans, don’t cover OTC hearing aids, which leaves consumers still needing to pay several hundred dollars out of pocket.

The structure of the hearing aid market imposes serious barriers to OTC purchases.

The report recommends several reforms to address these concerns, including expanding insurance coverage via Medicare, TRICARE, and VA for OTC hearing aids. But I want to reproduce the summary of the market structure problems here in full because expanding insurance coverage alone won’t solve these issues:

This is a problem we see throughout American healthcare. Vertical integration introduces a variety of conflicts of interest that combine with the opacity of healthcare pricing to increase costs. That’s why our paper also advocates making structural reforms to the hearing aid market and instituting stronger anti-kickback provisions.

This will be a heavy lift, but the good news is that we are building off a strong bipartisan foundation in support of OTC hearing aids. If the nascent talks in Congress around health insurance costs end up going somewhere (doubtful!), I hope OTC hearing aid reforms are on the table. It’s a concrete way to reduce costs for about 1-in-5 American adults.