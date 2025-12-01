The Bully Pulpit with Bharat Ramamurti

November 2025

What are the most powerful political offices in the world?
Some Thanksgiving dinner discussion fodder
  
Bharat Ramamurti
More on Price Controls
Responding to critics of my recent NYT op-ed
  
Bharat Ramamurti
My New York Times Op-Ed
Revisiting affordability and price controls
  
Bharat Ramamurti
8 Thoughts on the Democrats' Deal to End the Government Shutdown
When the government shut down several weeks ago, I had low expectations that Democrats would get much out of it substantively.
  
Bharat Ramamurti
The Other Big Winner in Yesterday's Elections
Yesterday’s elections were a big win for Democrats—and for price controls.
  
Bharat Ramamurti
Guest Post: Court Reform Is An Economic Issue
Democrats Need to Start Acting Like It
  
Seth Frotman

October 2025

