The Sad Story of Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
A case study in good bipartisan policymaking falling short
Dec 1
•
Bharat Ramamurti
November 2025
What are the most powerful political offices in the world?
Some Thanksgiving dinner discussion fodder
Nov 25
•
Bharat Ramamurti
More on Price Controls
Responding to critics of my recent NYT op-ed
Nov 19
•
Bharat Ramamurti
My New York Times Op-Ed
Revisiting affordability and price controls
Nov 16
•
Bharat Ramamurti
8 Thoughts on the Democrats' Deal to End the Government Shutdown
When the government shut down several weeks ago, I had low expectations that Democrats would get much out of it substantively.
Nov 10
•
Bharat Ramamurti
The Other Big Winner in Yesterday's Elections
Yesterday’s elections were a big win for Democrats—and for price controls.
Nov 5
•
Bharat Ramamurti
Guest Post: Court Reform Is An Economic Issue
Democrats Need to Start Acting Like It
Nov 4
•
Seth Frotman
October 2025
The Inaugural Bully Pulpit Mailbag
On Biden's economic legacy, our fiscal situation, and more
Oct 31
•
Bharat Ramamurti
The Reverse DOGE Plan
The progressive case for civil service reform
Oct 29
•
Bharat Ramamurti
The week ahead -- 10/26/25
What you can expect from The Bully Pulpit this week
Oct 26
•
Bharat Ramamurti
My conversation with Nobel Prize-winning economist Simon Johnson
His thoughts on the Argentina bailout, the Trump threat to US institutions, and the future of work
Oct 23
•
Bharat Ramamurti
and
Simon Johnson
The real scandal of the Argentina bailout
The biggest economic news story right now is the Trump Administration’s bailout of the right-wing Milei government in Argentina.
Oct 22
•
Bharat Ramamurti
